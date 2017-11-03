Breezes and clouds through cool weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Breezy conditions paired with partly cloudy skies are forecast through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday’s expected high of 75 degrees will be joined by afternoon winds between 15 and 20 mph. Sustained winds near 25 degrees are expected to persist in the valley this weekend and into early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday will follow with a 74-degree high with 20 to 30 mph winds. Saturday evening will be windiest in the valley this weekend, the weather service said, with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

The valley will still see some winds Sunday afternoon near 20 mph, but the breeziness should start to die down Monday.

“People will certainly notice the winds this weekend,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Forecast highs on Sunday and Monday are 72 and 70 degrees, respectively. A 10 chance of rain is expected both days between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the weather service said.

