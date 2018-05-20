Breezy, low 90s expected as EDC enters final day

The high will top out at 91 degrees Sunday afternoon, with a 71-degree morning low as the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival music festival ends early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Festivalgoers swing on a fairground ride on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Rainbow Fans entertain the crowd on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Electric Daisy Carnival won’t be ending on a high note Monday morning — at least not in terms of temperatures.

No rain is expected on day three of EDC, but breezes will likely pick up in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

A low pressure system will begin to move into the valley from California as EDC comes to an end Monday, bringing with it “abundant cloud cover Monday and Tuesday while upping our chances for rain and keeping us on the cooler side,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Monday’s 20 percent chance for showers will be paired with an 85-degree high.

“Tuesday is pretty much the same story,” Boothe said of the 87-degree high expected Tuesday, which will be accompanied by another 20 percent chance for rain.

There is a 10 percent likeliness Wednesday morning for light showers in some parts of the valley.

“The chances for showers will trend down through Tuesday as the system pulls east and out of our area,” Boothe explained.

Wednesday’s high is forecast at 91 degrees, while highs near 97 are expected on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

