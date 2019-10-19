Breezy Sunday in Las Vegas Valley forecast

A sunny and dry weekend will continue in the Las Vegas Valley, and windy conditions are forecast for Sunday.

Saturday's high temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees, while Sunday's high will drop to 75.

Saturday’s high temperature reached 79 degrees, which is the normal high for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high is expected to drop to 75.

Winds are expected to reach at least 20 to 30 mph Sunday in the areas around Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Laughlin, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

“Here in the valley, we’ll see not a whole lot of wind today or tonight, but winds will pick up out of the north/northeast,” Pierce said Saturday morning.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Valley could see 10 to 20 mph winds, Pierce said.

High temperatures in the low 80s are forecast Monday through Wednesday, before dropping to 75 on Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 50s.

