Breezy, warm temps forecast for Las Vegas Valley on Friday

The Las Vegas Valley can expect winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph Thursday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will be sunny through Sunday as the temperatures start to rise, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday reached a high of 77 degrees and should see an overnight low of 56, the weather service said.

Light breezes are expected Friday afternoon, but should stay under 20 mph. A high of 73 and sunny skies are predicted, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs of 76 and 84, respectively, with Sunday’s high being the warmest this year, she said.

Monday could be even hotter, with partly cloudy skies and the first forecast high of 90 degrees this year. Temperatures on Tuesday will drop again to 82 during the day, which should be windy, the weather service said.

Overnight lows through Monday night should be in the high 50s to low 60s.