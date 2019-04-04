Breezy, warm Thursday forecast for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph Thursday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A breezy Thursday is expected for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see a high of 77 degrees with winds around 20 mph and gusts ranging up to 25 mph in the afternoon, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Light breezes are expected Friday afternoon, but should stay under 20 mph. A high of 74 and sunny skies are projected, Kryston said.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs of 77 and 84, respectively, with Sunday’s high being the warmest this year, she said.

Valley residents can expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 89 on Monday, Kryston said