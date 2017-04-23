Breezy, warm weather in store this week

This week promises to stay warm and breezy in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds should stay light throughout the week with a gradual cool-down starting on Monday.
Monday’s forecast high is 84 degrees, and Tuesday should reach 82. Temperatures will rise slightly with a high of 86 degrees on Wednesday, but Thursday’s high will fall to 83 degrees and Friday should dip below 80, the weather service said.
