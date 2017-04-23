Breezy, warm weather in store this week

Pedestrians have their hair blown by wind as they walk along the Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The snowcap on Mount Charleston provides a reminder of winter on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Temperatures in the mid-80s are expected this week in the Las Vegas Valley. Greg Haas Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09

This week promises to stay warm and breezy in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds should stay light throughout the week with a gradual cool-down starting on Monday.

Monday’s forecast high is 84 degrees, and Tuesday should reach 82. Temperatures will rise slightly with a high of 86 degrees on Wednesday, but Thursday’s high will fall to 83 degrees and Friday should dip below 80, the weather service said.

