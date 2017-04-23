ad-fullscreen
Weather

Breezy, warm weather in store this week

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2017 - 8:02 am
 
Updated April 23, 2017 - 7:53 pm

This week promises to stay warm and breezy in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds should stay light throughout the week with a gradual cool-down starting on Monday.

Monday’s forecast high is 84 degrees, and Tuesday should reach 82. Temperatures will rise slightly with a high of 86 degrees on Wednesday, but Thursday’s high will fall to 83 degrees and Friday should dip below 80, the weather service said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

