Breezy weekend with highs in the 60s in Las Vegas Valley

A cold front this weekend in Las Vegas will make way for a storm system bringing snow to the mountains next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s temperatures will peak at 66 degrees before the cold front, which will be accompanied by winds gusting between 10 to 20 mph, moves through the valley after dark, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “It’s a pretty weak cold front but enough to shift winds and make it breezy overnight.”

Winds should taper off by Sunday afternoon when the valley will see a high of 60. Highs near 61 will follow on Monday and Tuesday, while Wednesday and Thursday should reach 64 and 61, respectively, the weather service predicts.

The storm system will move in from the Pacific Coast around 4 a.m. Thursday, Boucher said, introducing chances for rain in the valley and snow in the surrounding mountains.

“The bigger news is not so much the rain but that we’ll probably get some significant snow in the Sierras again and possibly in the Spring Mountains,” he said.

