Brief cool-down ahead for Las Vegas this week

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2017 - 8:05 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect another triple-digit day before a brief cool-down period, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday should reach 100 degrees, meteorologist Alex Booth said. Friday and Saturday should cool slightly to 97 and 95 degrees, respectively.

Weekend highs are forecast for the mid- to upper 80s, the weather service said.

Strong winds are also expected this week, according to the weather service. Thursday’s winds will range between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday and Saturday will also see 15 to 20 mph sustained winds but with stronger gusts, the weather service said. Winds should subside by Monday afternoon.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

