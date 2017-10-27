‘Broken record’ forecast for Las Vegas, but that’s a good thing

Forecast highs of 83 degrees through Sunday with no rain or significant winds in sight, the National Weather Services says.

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Weather conditions this weekend “will be a broken record” in the Las Vegas Valley, but that’s not a bad thing, the National Weather Service said.

Forecast highs Friday through Sunday are 83 degrees, which is slightly above the normal temperature of 76 for this time of the year, the weather service said. Overnight lows should be near 60 degrees.

“We’ve got a pretty beautiful weekend in store,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The valley will not see any showers this weekend, according to the weather service. Sunny skies are instead expected with no significant winds forecast through Sunday.

