Weather

Calm, clear week ahead for Las Vegas Valley

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2017 - 7:25 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect clear skies and a “pretty tranquil” week, meteorologist Chris Outler with the National Weather Service said.

Highs should remain in the low 100s, the weather service said. Monday should reach 103 degrees; Tuesday, 106 degrees; Wednesday, 107; Thursday, 106; and Friday, 105.

No rains or winds are in the forecast for the week, Outler said. The chance of rain increases slightly over the weekend.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
