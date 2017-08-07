Calm, clear week ahead for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect clear skies and a “pretty tranquil” week, meteorologist Chris Outler with the National Weather Service said.

Sun rays pierce through the Bliss Dance sculpture at The Park near T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Highs should remain in the low 100s, the weather service said. Monday should reach 103 degrees; Tuesday, 106 degrees; Wednesday, 107; Thursday, 106; and Friday, 105.

No rains or winds are in the forecast for the week, Outler said. The chance of rain increases slightly over the weekend.

