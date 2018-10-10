Chance for rain this week in Las Vegas Valley

Clouds moving into the valley Wednesday evening will bring a 20 percent chance for isolated showers Thursday morning, the weather service said. The chance of rain will increase to 30 percent Thursday evening.

People hike to Exploration Peak in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

There will be one more chance of rain this week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds moving into the valley Wednesday evening will bring a 20 percent chance for isolated showers Thursday morning, the weather service said. The chance of rain will increase to 30 percent Thursday evening.

Thursday will see a high of 76 degrees, followed by highs of 79, 83 and 78 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Monday’s expected high is 77, the weather service said.

Overnight lows Thursday to Monday will hover near 60. The average high for this time of year is near 84, according to the weather service.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.