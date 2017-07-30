Chance for storms forecast for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm week with slight chances of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The view of the rain from the 16th floor of the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm week with slight chances of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s forecast high is 102 degrees with a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m., meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Monday and Tuesday also have a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the evening, with Monday’s high reaching 104 degrees and Tuesday’s increasing to 105 degrees.

The 20% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. will continue until Thursday, with Wednesday reaching a high of 106 degrees and Thursday 107 degrees.

The weekend will be partly cloudy with an average high of 106 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.