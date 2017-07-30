ad-fullscreen
Weather

Chance for storms forecast for Las Vegas

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2017 - 8:06 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm week with slight chances of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s forecast high is 102 degrees with a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m., meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Monday and Tuesday also have a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the evening, with Monday’s high reaching 104 degrees and Tuesday’s increasing to 105 degrees.

The 20% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. will continue until Thursday, with Wednesday reaching a high of 106 degrees and Thursday 107 degrees.

The weekend will be partly cloudy with an average high of 106 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

