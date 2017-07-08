Chance for storms forecast for this weekend in Las Vegas

The valley will see falling temperatures and a slight chance for thunderstorms over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A man walks during a rain storm at Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Saturday’s forecast high is 113 degrees, and Sunday’s high should fall to 108. The weather service forecast a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms for Saturday, Sunday and Monday afternoons.

The week will start with a 107-degree high forecast for Monday, 105 degrees for Tuesday and 107 for Wednesday, the weather service said. The chance for thunderstorms will fall to 10 percent Tuesday and should last through Thursday.

