Chance of rain, cooler temps for Las Vegas on Labor Day

Wind gusts ranging from 45 to 65 mph rocked the Las Vegas Valley last night, causing more than 4,500 NV Energy customers to lose power, according to the National Weather Service.

The gusts, which whipped up dust and exceeded 70 mph in some spots, were caused by a thunderstorm complex moving out of Arizona.

The NWS forecasts the powerful winds will be absent for Labor Day, but the Las Vegas Valley faces a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

From 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. there will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. However, the day is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 103 degrees. The evening’s low is forecast at 77 degrees.

Winds are expected to range between 5 to 8 mph through the day and night, but Lake Mead and Lake Mohave could be impacted by sudden strong winds from distant storms during the afternoon and evening and will have poor boating conditions during those times. Lake Havasu’s boating conditions are forecast as good throughout the entire day.

The slight chance of rain, about 20 percent, will last through Thursday.

Tuesday’s expected high is 103, and Wednesday’s should rise to about 105. Thursday and Friday should see highs near 103 and 104, respectively.

