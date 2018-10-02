Chance of rain in Las Vegas area but flash floods less likely

The National Weather Service on Tuesday lifted what was supposed to be a three-day flash-flood watch for the Las Vegas Valley, but forecasters said there is still a chance that heavy rainfall could occur.

The Las Vegas Valley has a 40 percent chance of rain through Wednesday. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

“There could still be some locally heavy downpours, but the overall confidence in the rain has gone down,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. Flooding Tuesday and Wednesday is more likely in the southeastern parts of the valley, according to the weather service.

By nighttime, the only rain the Las Vegas Valley saw Tuesday was in Henderson, said meteorologist Alex Booth.

“Parts of downtown Henderson actually got measurable rain,” Booth said, adding that the high Tuesday reached 86.

Although Tuesday’s rain was mostly uneventful, Wednesday could see strong thunderstorms and increased winds in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday morning will have a 20 percent chance for showers, which will increase to 50 percent Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Areas outside of the valley in Southern Nevada on Wednesday are more likely to experience severe thunderstorms paired with the possibility of hail and strong winds, although Outler said there is a chance those conditions will reach Las Vegas.

“It could happen, but it’s nothing you have to cancel plans over,” Outler said.

Wondering why we canceled portions of the Flash Flood Watch? Check out the graphic for further explanation. We are still expecting some flooding concerns today but have fine-tuned the areas of concern to mainly northwest AZ & far southeastern NV today. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/yt7zWwMqPh — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 2, 2018

Dry conditions will return to the valley by midday on Thursday, and skies will remain partly cloudy through the weekend, the weather service said.

“We have another weather system that’s going to be making its way down into our area,” Booth said, adding that rain chances will be at 10 percent during the weekend.

Temperatures this week will sit below the average 87-degree high for this time of year, with highs of 83 on Wednesday, 80 on Thursday, 81 on Friday, 78 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.

