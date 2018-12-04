Chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley to increase this week

Cloudy skies and wet weather this week should give way to sunny and dry conditions by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Snow-capped Spring Mountains as seen from U.S. Highway 95 on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunrise as seen in Henderson, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. More clouds will be moving back into the Las Vegas Valley sometime in the evening and overnight. (Roy Thevenot)

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 55 degrees with clouds moving back into the Las Vegas Valley sometime in the evening and overnight. Wednesday also should see a high of 55 degrees but with a 10 percent chance of rain in the valley.

Those chances for rain should increase to 20 percent overnight into Thursday and 30 percent in the afternoon, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said. A 30 percent chance of rain will linger overnight into Friday morning but will drop to 10 percent during the day.

The Spring Mountains have a 25 percent chance for snow on Wednesday evening that should jump to between 50 and 60 percent on Thursday. Between 2 and 3 inches of snow could fall.

“Pretty good shot, especially for the mountains,” Kryston said.

Kryston cautioned that the weather service expected precipitation chances to bump up with a new forecast later Tuesday evening.

Thursday’s high in the valley should reach 54 degrees, and Friday’s high should reach 58 degrees.

Weekend temperatures should creep up to 59 degrees on Saturday and 60 degrees on Sunday. Both days should have sunny skies with no chance of rain.

Lows through the weekend should remain in the low to mid 40s.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.