Chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley will increase Wednesday night

There’s a chance rain could fall over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, but the odds improve on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday into Thursday. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Wednesday’s forecast has high of 73 degrees with breezy conditions along with a 30 percent chance for rain in the valley, which will increase after 5 p.m., the weather service said.

Winds will pick up overnight, and by Thursday the valley could see 30 mph gusts, the weather service said. The forecast high for the day will be about 70, with a 60 percent chance for rain, decreasing to 40 percent by Thursday night.

Friday should be sunny with only a 10 percent chance for rain and a high near 71. Temperatures over the weekend will be 68 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday, the weather service said.

