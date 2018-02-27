Chance of rain, maybe snow, in Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

The Las Vegas Valley could see some light, scattered showers on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain and maybe snow are possible in the Las Vega Valley on Tuesday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s a 50 percent chance for precipitation in the valley Thursday afternoon and a 60 percent chance in the surrounding mountains, the weather service said. While some parts of the valley have seen light showers and even a little snow over the last few days, the weather service hasn’t logged any measurable amount of precipitation.

There’s a slight chance that some of Tuesday’s precipitation could fall as snow in the Las Vegas Valley, most likely at higher elevations and the west and southwest edges of the valley, the weather service said. But with a 54-degree high forecast for the day, any flakes that fall will quickly melt without accumulating on the ground.

Wednesday will end the month with a 59-degree high, the weather service said. February also will end with a moon that’s almost full, but not entirely, making it a “black moon” month — a month without a single full moon.

Thursday’s high should climb to 63 degrees, the weather service said, which will finally bring the valley back up to average temperatures for this time of year. Friday’s forecast high is 64 degrees, with another slight chance for rain.

