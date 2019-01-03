Chance of rain this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Cloudy weather and chances for rain in the Las Vegas Valley are in the forecast for the first weekend of 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cloudy weather and chances for rain in the Las Vegas Valley are in the forecast for the first weekend of 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures Thursday will be lower than the normal high of 57 for this time of year, with afternoon temperatures reaching 52 and dipping to 36 overnight, said meteorologist Chris Outler.

Friday will be slightly warmer, with temperatures topping out at 55 in the late afternoon before cooling to 39 degrees overnight, Outler said. The high will be close to normal on Saturday.

Clouds will move into the valley Saturday afternoon, as a weather system from the Pacific Ocean approaches.

The system will arrive in Southern Nevada on Sunday, bringing a 30 percent chance for rain, Outler said.

“By the time Monday rolls around, it’ll be just partly cloudy,” he said.

Low temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be in the low 40s. Except for the occasional breeze, the weather service forecasts calm conditions through Tuesday, Outler said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.