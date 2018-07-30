Chance of rain through this week in Las Vegas Valley

Just when you thought it was safe to go outside again, monsoon moisture and thunderstorms are heading back into the Las Vegas Valley.

Rain is expected in the Las Vegas Valley this week. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Just when you thought it was safe to go outside again, monsoon moisture and thunderstorms are heading back into the Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures are falling after the valley saw a six-day streak of highs above 110, but now the National Weather Service has forecast a chance for thunderstorms every day this week.

Monday’s high will reach 107 degrees, the weather service said, which is just 1 degree above the average high for this time of year. There’s a 20 percent chance the valley will see rain in the afternoon, and that chance will last through Thursday before dropping down to 10 percent on Friday, the weather service said.

No thunderstorm or flash-flood advisories have been issued for the valley yet this week.

Tuesday should start out with a morning low near 87 before the high for the day hits 104, the weather service said. Wednesday’s high will rise to 107 and Thursday’s should reach 108, with morning lows in the mid-80s forecast for both days.

The high on Friday will fall to 106 before temperatures rise again over the weekend, according to the weather service.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.