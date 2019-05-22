Chance of rain Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service calls for a 50 percent chance of rain, with a high of 66 degrees. The chance of rain will diminish on Thursday ahead of a weekend warmup.

There's a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhotoT

A chance of rain and below-average temperatures are forecast Wednesday for the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service calls for a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 66 degrees. The chance of rain drops to 40 percent Wednesday night when an overnight low of 52 degrees is forecast.

Meteorologist Jenn Varian said the average temperature for May 22 is 91.

The valley is expected to see a high of 71 on Thursday, with a 20 percent chance of rain and southwest winds from 6 to 13 mph, Varian said. The overnight low is expected to dip to 56.

Temperatures are expected to begin warming up Friday, with a high of 79 and a low of 63 expected. Saturday should have sunny skies, a high of 85 and a low of 62. Sunday’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 79 and a low of 58.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.