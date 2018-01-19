Chance of rain, wind over the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley could see rain over the next few days, as well as an increase in the chance of rain.

The Las Vegas Valley could see rain over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 20 percent chance for rain after 11 p.m. Friday, the weather service said, and a 30 percent chance after 11 a.m. Saturday. Friday’s forecast high is 66 degrees, with winds picking up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

Winds will continue through the weekend, with 10-15 mph winds forecast for Saturday and lighter winds forecast for Sunday, the weather service said. Saturday and Sunday should both reach highs of about 54 degrees.

Temperatures will start to rise at the start of next week, the weather service said, with a forecast 56-degree high forecast for Monday and 60 degrees predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

