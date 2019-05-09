Chance of storms across Las Vegas Valley on Thursday

A flash-flood watch will begin late Thursday afternoon for the Las Vegas Valley as chances for showers and thunderstorms increase, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of thunderstorms will increase through Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The chances for rain and possible flooding are forecast to increase all day Thursday, May 9, 2019, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A flash-flood watch will be in effect for the Las Vegas Valley as chances for showers and thunderstorms increase Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms is expected Thursday morning, increasing throughout the day and night, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

The flash-flood watch will be if effect from 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday afternoon, she said.

Thursday will see a high of 79 degrees.

On Friday, the valley has a forecast of a 50 percent chance for heavy rain and a high of 74 degrees, nearly 20 degrees below average temperatures, according to the weather service.

A watch means conditions are favorable for potential flooding. https://t.co/6DMl8EbF5w — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) May 9, 2019

Saturday and Sunday will see highs of 76 and 79 degrees, respectively, Varian said. The weekend will have 30 to 40 percent chances for rain.

Low temperatures are expected to remain in the low 60s over the weekend.

By Monday, the valley should dry up. Sunny skies and a high of 84 is expected, Varian said.