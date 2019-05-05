Chance of storms this week in Las Vegas Valley

Sunny skies Sunday afternoon will give way to a cloudy week and chances for rain beginning Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clear skies early in the week in the Las Vegas Valley should give way to possible storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Valley residents can expect light breezes and clear skies Monday with a high temperature of 83 degrees, the weather service said.

Tuesday will again be sunny with a high expected to reach 82.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, which could see a high of 84, the weather service said. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms will follow on Thursday afternoon, along with a 30 percent chance of showers Thursday night. The high is expected to be 80 with an overnight low of 61.

The weather service forecasts a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon and a 30 percent chance of showers that night. The forecast high is 77.

The typical high for this time of year is about 85, the weather service said.

