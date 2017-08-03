Chance of thunderstorms continue Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Thirty percent chance of rain Thursday as high temperature hovers around the century mark, National Weather Service says.

The Las Vegas Valley could see thunderstorms on Thursday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley could see thunderstorms as the week draws to a close, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 99 degrees, with light winds and a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms starting about 11 a.m., the weather service said.

The weather service issued a flash flood warning for all of Clark County Thursday morning, including the Las Vegas Valley, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The forecast for Friday is 101 degrees with more light winds and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Saturday and Sunday have 102-degree highs in the forecast, and Monday should reach 103, the weather service said.

