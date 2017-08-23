Chance of thunderstorms in Las Vegas before weekend warmup

Wednesday and Thursday could see some storms before hot, drier weather arrives with weekend, National Weather Service says.

The Las Vegas Valley looking west from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The Las Vegas Valley could see thunderstorms before temperatures start to rise heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, the weather service said. The high is expected to be 99 degrees.

Thursday will reach 98 degrees with possible thunderstorms through the evening, the weather service said.

The weather service predicts temperatures will start to heat up Friday, with a high of 103 degrees. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be 106 and 107, respectively.

No rain is expected throughout the weekend, the weather service said.

