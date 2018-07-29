Chance of thunderstorms in Las Vegas Valley forecast

High temperatures and lingering chances of thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A thunderstorm comes into the Las Vegas Valley from the Spring Mountains on July 29. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ricki McElwee walks with a bag of his ice on his head to cool off Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Monday is expected to reach 107 degrees, followed by a 105-degree high on Tuesday. Wednesday through Saturday are also expected to reach 107 before Sunday’s high dips to 106.

A 20 percent chance of storms will linger through Friday, the weather service said.

Some parts of the valley experienced storms on Sunday. One part of the western valley recorded nearly 0.4 inches of rainfall, while another data collection station on the north end of the Strip recorded 0.04 inches of rain, according to the Regional Flood Control District.

A large storm cell resting above the Spring Mountains as seen from Buffalo and Warm Spring in #LasVegas #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/8TDyNgtUtD — 📸VEGASPHOTOGRAPH (@vegasphotograph) July 29, 2018

The added moisture will help end a recent heat wave, but the humidity in the valley will increase over the next few days, he said.

“So pick your poison,” weather service meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

