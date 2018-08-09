Chance of thunderstorms in Las Vegas Valley through weekend

The Las Vegas Valley will stay humid and hazy for the next few days thanks to monsoon moisture and smoke from wildfires in neighboring states.

Smoke from fires in California and Arizona is creating haze over the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

There’s a 20 percent chance for isolated thunderstorms in the valley that will last from Thursday through Saturday before dropping down to 10 percent on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 108 degrees, the weather service said, and residents can expect the layer of haze over the valley to last for a few more days. A layer of smoke has settled over many western states thanks to wildfires burning in California and Arizona.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality has reported moderate levels of smoke and soot in the valley air, as well as moderate levels of ozone. The county issued an air quality advisory at the start of the week, but it expired on Wednesday.

Friday should start out with a morning low near 85 before hitting a high of 105, the weather service said. Temperatures will continue to fall over the weekend with a high near 104 on Saturday and 103 on Sunday.

The valley will start warming up again next week, the weather service said, with highs of 105 and 106 forecast for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

