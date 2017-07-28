Chance of thunderstorms return to Las Vegas Valley forecast Sunday

Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry, with forecast highs of 106 and 103 degrees, respectively. Sunday will be cooler, with a 20 percent of thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says.

The Las Vegas Valley may see more thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday and Saturday will stay dry, with forecast highs of 106 and 103 degrees, respectively. Sunday will cool down to 101 degrees with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms creeping back into the forecast, the weather service said.

Next week will begin with a slight chance of rain, the weather service said, though it’s more likely to fall in the mountains than over the valley.

The forecast high for both Monday and Tuesday is 104 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday both have forecast highs of 105 degrees, the weather service said.

