Chances for rain throughout the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Chances for rain this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley should give way to sunny skies as next week rolls around, the National Weather Service said.

Chances for rain this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley should give way to sunny skies as next week rolls around, the National Weather Service said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chances for rain this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley should give way to sunny skies as next week rolls around, the National Weather Service said.

A 50 percent chance of showers is forecast for Saturday night, following what should be a mostly sunny day with a high of 80 degrees, the weather service said. A similar chance for rain during the day Sunday should decrease to 20 percent by Sunday night. Skies should clear out overnight into Monday.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies are forecast from Monday through Thursday, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

The high on Sunday is expected to reach 76 degrees. From there, temperatures are forecast to climb to 77 degrees on Monday before leveling off near 79 degrees on Tuesday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are forecast at 78 and 79 degrees, respectively.

Those temperatures are in line with what is typical for this time of year, Varian said.

Lows for the week are expected to stay in the mid-to-lower 60s.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.