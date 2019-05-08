Chances of more rain in Las Vegas Valley extend through weekend

The Las Vegas Valley, which has recorded 3.90 inches of rain since January, could surpass its average annual rainfall amount of 4.19 inches this week.

Rain will return Wednesday night to the Las Vegas Valley. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chances of rain and thunderstorm will ramp up overnight Wednesday and those conditions should last through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley is expected to see mostly sunny skies ahead of the approaching front, with a high of 85 and only a 10 percent chance for showers. But the chance for rain will increase to 60 percent by Thursday morning.

Friday will see a 40 percent chance, followed by 30 percent on Saturday and 20 percent on Sunday, the weather service said.

The rainfall during that period will be “mainly widespread” during the afternoons, although activity is possible overnight, according to meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Some parts of the valley experienced precipitation on Tuesday, when the first band of the storm system passed through the valley, the weather service said. Rain totals amounted to about 0.04 of an inch near Summerlin and Henderson and about 0.08 of an inch in the east valley.

The valley, which has recorded 3.90 inches of rain since January, could also surpass its average annual rainfall amount of 4.19 inches this week.

The record rainfall amount of 10.72 inches in Las Vegas was set in 1941.

Temperatures during the storms are expected to be below the 86-degree average for this time of the year, with highs near 76 on Thursday through Saturday and a high of 79 forecast on Sunday. Overnight lows should be in the upper 50s.