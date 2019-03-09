Chances of rain return Sunday in Las Vegas Valley

Dark clouds form above The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will see a sunny Saturday before a weather system brings chances of rain next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will see a high of 61 degrees, meteorologist John Adair said.

A weather system sliding down from the west coast will bring increasing clouds and a 20 percent chance for rain Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, Adair said. Sunday will see a high of 60.

Monday will also be partly cloudy with a high of 60.

The valley is expected a sunny Tuesday with a high of 65, though rain chances will return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Adair said. Tuesday night has a 30 percent chance for rain.

By Wednesday afternoon, rain chances should diminish, he said.

Thursday and Friday will see highs of 61 and 64, respectively, with lows in the low 40s, Adair said.