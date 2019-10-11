52°F
Chilliest day in Las Vegas since March precedes weekend warming

October 11, 2019 - 5:20 am
 
Updated October 11, 2019 - 8:09 am

The temperature in the Las Vegas Valley dipped to its lowest level since March early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures fell to 49 degrees at McCarran International Airport, the agency’s official recording site — making it the coldest since March 22.

The chilly conditions came on the heels of a windy cold front that was making way for a pleasant weekend for valley residents, said the weather service.

Friday, which will see a high near 72 and overnight low around 50, will start out with some windy conditions but “will settle down,” said meteorologist Clay Morgan.

A warming trend will commence Saturday, Morgan said, with a high near 78 under sunny skies and light winds.

Sunday will be even warmer with a high of 82. Overnight lows will be around 50.

Highs will reach the mid-80s early next week, about 4 to 5 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory will remain in effect for the Colorado River Valley until 11 a.m. Friday. Steady winds of 20-30 mph are expected with possible gusts up to 50 mph.

