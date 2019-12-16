Chilly, dry weather forecast all week for Las Vegas

Prepare for chilly weather this week with slowly rising daytime highs in Las Vegas.

Pedestrians are bundled up as they walk along Lewis Avenue in cold weather on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service is forecasting chilly temperatures this week across the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Daytime highs will be close to the coldest of the winter early this week in Las Vegas.

A high of 51 is forecast for Monday while a high near 50 is predicted for Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Daily highs will raise a degree or two each day with overnight lows in the mid-30s. Winds will remain light all week.

On Nov. 29 the high was 48 for the coldest day so far this winter, said meteorologist Clay Morgan.

“It will just be chilly all week with some highs getting to a bit back above normal this weekend,” Morgan said.

Weekend highs are forecast to be around 60 as southerly winds raise the temperatures, but also bring a storm system into the area.

“The next storm system could arrive late Sunday but more likely on Monday next week.”

That specifics for that storm system are too early to determine, Morgan said, but noted that there’s a reasonable chance of rain for one or more days early next week.

