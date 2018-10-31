Chilly Halloween night for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will be chilly on Halloween night before temperatures return to normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Tracey Fabre, left, with her niece Ashely Del Rial, 6, dance to the music before the starts of the Halloween 5K run at Fiesta Henderson in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Wednesday’s forcast has a high of 70 degrees, the weather service said. Halloween night will be cool and breezy as temperatures descend toward the expected overnight low of 53.

Winds on Wednesday will be steady at about 10 mph, but should become calm by sunrise on Thursday.

A cold front passing through the valley drove down temperatures at the start of the week. Thursday’s high will jump back up to about 78, the weather service said.

Friday’s high will be near 79, and highs will stay in the upper-70s through the weekend, the weather service said. There’s a chance that temperatures will start to fall again next week.

