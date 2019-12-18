Chilly Las Vegas conditions to moderate as first day of winter nears

Slightly warmer with clouds developing sums up the Las Vegas Valley weather through the rest of the week.

A Sun Country Airlines plane flies under cloudy sky as it approaches McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Chilly conditions early this week are expected to moderate a bit through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wednesday will see increasing clouds and a high near 54. Winds will be light and variable, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The Wednesday night low will dip to 33 degrees with light west winds.

Thursday is projected to be a carbon copy with sunny skies and a high near 54.

Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 58.

Saturday, the fist official day of winter, will be partly sunny and a high near 58.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 61.

Rain could develop after 4 a.m. Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 41.

Precipitation is possible both Monday and Tuesday as a storm system nears.

