Chilly mornings with clear skies in Las Vegas Valley

Tina Daley, left, and Rochelle Zawisza of Henderson are bundled up as they walk at Cornerstone Park in Henderson on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to be clear and sunny on Friday before rain and wind return this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight temperatures were in the 30s in the valley.

Friday and Saturday’s forecasts have highs of 54 and 55 degrees, respectively, with sunny skies, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Wind and rain will return Sunday as the valley has a 30 percent chance for rain after 5 p.m. Winds from the south are expected around 16 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph, Varian said. Sunday’s high should be 53.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s through Monday.

Mount Charleston can expect snow and heavy winds over the weekend, Varian said. There is a 60 percent chance for snow on Saturday morning and a 50 percent chance for snow on Sunday. Winds at Mount Charleston will remain around 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph on Sunday, according to the weather service.