Chilly temperatures expected in Las Vegas through New Year’s Eve

Strong breezes are expected to continue to sweep the Las Vegas Valley for a couple more days as temperatures begin a slide that will last through New Year’s Eve.

Tourists bundled up against the cold weather explore the area at Seven Magic Mountain near Jean Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday and Friday should see the same wind pattern of gusts up to 25 mph at times. The windiness should slack off by Saturday afternoon.

Thursday will reach 53 degrees, followed by highs of 51 on Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday will then reach 53 s during the day, the weather service said. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 30s.

Meteorologist Ashley Wolf said those ringing in the new year in Las Vegas on Monday can expect a “dry but cold night” with light winds. It will be around 35 degrees approaching midnight on New Year’s Eve, although that forecast could change in the coming days “as we get a little colder,” she said.

“It’s going to feel like winter,” Wolf added.

There is no rain in the valley’s forecast through the new year and skies will be a “general mix” of sun and clouds, Wolf said.

