Chilly temps expected in Las Vegas Valley over weekend

Chilly temperatures are expected as a cold front moves across the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The Stratosphere tower under the blue sky as seen from Louis Avenue on sunny but cold Tuesday morning, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A high of 64 degrees is forecast Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday morning’s low being “the coolest morning this cold season by far,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said. The morning low temperature Sunday should be in the mid 30s.

Monday will follow with a 68-degree temperature high and mostly sunny skies, according to the weather service.

“Pretty unseasonable warm temperatures right near some record highs” are expected through the end of next week beginning Tuesday and Wednesday, Pierce said, with Tuesday reaching 74 degrees and Wednesday hitting 77. The temperature high record for Nov. 22 is 77 degrees set in 1976.

No rain is forecast in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend and next week, the weather service said.

