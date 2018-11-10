Chilly weather continuing in Las Vegas Valley this weekend

Mostly sunny skies and windy, chilly weather is continuing through the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As the cold front that arrived Thursday sticks around, temperatures are expected to be below 70 until at least Wednesday, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

The morning low Saturday hit 42 degrees, and the National Weather Service predicted a high of 67 during the day.

But, Boothe said, “the weather concerns over the next five days is definitely going to be in the winds tomorrow.”

A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect Sunday, Veterans Day, for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, with the strongest winds reaching around 35 to 40 mph down Lake Mohave, the weather service said.

In Las Vegas on Sunday, wind gusts are expected to 25 to 30 mph, with temperatures dipping to 46 and a high of 63.

For Monday, the weather service predicts a high of 61 and a low of 42, with Tuesday’s low expected to be the same and peaking at 64.

By Wednesday, there will be partly cloudy skies with a high of 68 and a low of 44, the service said.

