Chilly winds will blow in Las Vegas Valley for 1 more day

The Las Vegas Valley will be chilly, sunny and dry — if a bit windy — on Tuesday before temperatures begin to climb past the normal 59-degree high for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will have sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph and gusts at times reaching up to 30 mph on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast high of 53 will be paired with sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph and gusts at times reaching up to 30 mph. Temperatures will increase the rest of the week as wind speeds decrease, the weather service said.

Wednesday should reach 57, making way for highs near 62 Thursday through Saturday and a high of 64 on Sunday. Overnight lows during that period are expected to be in the lower 40s.

