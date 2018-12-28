Chilly, windy weather forecast for Las Vegas through New Year’s Eve

Another cold front will move through the Las Vegas Valley as the new year approaches, but the National Weather Service says “the warmth” will return soon after.

Breezy northerly winds with gusts reaching up to 20 mph are in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Alston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Another cold front will move through the Las Vegas Valley as the new year approaches, but the National Weather Service says “the warmth” will return soon after.

The first of two cold fronts was still present Friday, with breezy northerly winds gusting up to 20 mph. Winds could again increase Monday or Tuesday as the second cold front snakes its way into the valley, but “it shouldn’t be an issue,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

There is no chance for precipitation through New Year’s Day, and skies should be a mix of sun and clouds.

Wolf said there is “zero, zero, zero chance” for snow showers in the valley Friday, emphasizing that there will be no repeat of Thursday’s unusual weather event that saw snow flakes fall despite a 51-degree high outside. The weather service said that was caused by a combination of abnormally low-hanging clouds at 7,500 feet and a cold front carrying moisture.

The north winds on Friday will bring the forecast high down to 49, while Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer, with respective highs of 50 and 55.

Winds will turn north again on Monday due to the arriving cold front, bringing “the coldest air we’ve seen come through this season,” Wolf said. Monday’s high will be 51 but will dip to 33 degrees nearing midnight, as people ring in the new year.

The first day of 2019 will then see a high of 48, but above-normal temperatures are expected through the rest of next week, according to the weather service. High temperatures this time of year typically hover near 56 degrees.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.