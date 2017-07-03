Clark County Air Quality Department issues ozone advisory

The Clark County Air Quality Department issued an advisory for potentially elevated smoke and ozone levels from Tuesday to Wednesday caused by local fireworks.

Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation, the department said. Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

People who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Some smoke and ozone tips from the department include staying indoors when you smell or see smoke, limit outdoor activity when ozone levels are elevated, keeping all windows and doors closed, and to change your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

They also suggest to schedule outdoor activities in the mornings or evenings, when ozone levels are lower.

More tips can be found on the Air Quality Department’s website.

