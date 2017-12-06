Clear and slightly warmer Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

Skies will stay clear and sunny through the weekend as above-average high temperatures return, according to the National Weather Service.

Birds circle the lake at Sunset Park as the Stratosphere tower is seen in the background. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Skies will stay clear and sunny through the weekend as above-average high temperatures return, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 60 degrees, the weather service said, and Thursday should reach 59 degrees.

Morning lows through the week should stay in the low 40s, the weather service said.

Average high temperatures for this time of year are usually about 58 degrees, the weather service said, and average morning lows are usually in the 40s.

Friday will start the warming trend with a 62-degree high. The weekend forecast has a 63-degree high on Saturday and 66 degrees for Sunday. Saturday’s forecast morning low is 44 degrees.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.