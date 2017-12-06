ad-fullscreen
Weather

Clear and slightly warmer Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2017 - 6:51 am
 

Skies will stay clear and sunny through the weekend as above-average high temperatures return, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 60 degrees, the weather service said, and Thursday should reach 59 degrees.

Morning lows through the week should stay in the low 40s, the weather service said.

Average high temperatures for this time of year are usually about 58 degrees, the weather service said, and average morning lows are usually in the 40s.

Friday will start the warming trend with a 62-degree high. The weekend forecast has a 63-degree high on Saturday and 66 degrees for Sunday. Saturday’s forecast morning low is 44 degrees.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like