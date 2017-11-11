Clear, cool for Veterans Day weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegans can expect a clear, calm, cool Veterans Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Members of American Legion Post 76 wave to the crowd on 4th Street during the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov., 11, 2016.

“It going to be a beautiful weekend to get out and watch the air show,” Meteorologist Reid Wolcott said Saturday morning.

The high temperature in the valley on Saturday will be 74 degrees, Wolcott said, and there are no winds in the forecast.

Temperatures Sunday will climb to 74 degrees in the afternoon, and Monday will see a high temperature of 78 degrees.

Wolcott said Monday will be a little warmer than usual – the normal temperature for Nov. 13 is 68 degrees – but probably won’t beat the record high temperature for the date, which was set in 1953 at 81 degrees.

Temperatures will reach 75 degrees Tuesday, and overnight low temperatures should be about 53 degrees Saturday through Tuesday.

