Clear skies in Las Vegas Valley forecast before possible rain

Mostly clear skies are expected across the Las Vegas Valley until late Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

High temperatures will warm from 61 degrees on Monday to 63 on Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday, with overnight lows also ticking up from 41 to 45 over the period, according to weather service meteorologist Andrew Gorelow.

Incoming clouds and winds picking up to about 15-20 mph on Wednesday night will be accompanied by a slight chance of rain in the Spring Mountains.

Gusting winds in the same range will continue Thursday when the valley will see a 50 percent chance of rain, according to the weather service. The high Thursday should reach 62, with a low of 50.

Showers are possible on Friday, with a 30 percent chance that morning. The high on Friday is forecast at 59 and the low, 45.

Temperatures are expected to drop on the weekend, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s.