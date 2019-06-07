Clear skies, light winds in Las Vegas Valley weekend forecast

Las Vegas Valley residents can expect a warm weekend with even hotter temperatures to follow, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be windy and warm on Friday in the Las Vegas Valley before winds slow for the weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Friday’s breezy weather will calm down Saturday, which will see afternoon winds of about 10 to 20 mph, the weather service said. Friday had a high of 97.

Saturday and Sunday can expect clear skies with highs of 94 and 96 degrees, respectively.

Triple digits will make their return next week, with forecast highs of 100 on Monday and 104 on Tuesday and Wednesday, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s through early next week.