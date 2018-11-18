Clear skies, meteor showers overnight in Las Vegas

High clouds Saturday afternoon gave way to clear skies Saturday night, giving locals a clear view of the peak of Leonid Meteor Shower, an annual astronomical phenomenon in which “fire balls” fly through the eastern sky.

Las Vegas glows in the distance as a meteor streaks above the Mojave Desert before dawn on Sunday. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

After meteors streaked over the Las Vegas valley overnight Saturday, Las Vegans can expect a cool, uneventful week as far as the National Weather Service is concerned.

“Especially late at night, I think it was pretty ideal conditions,” meteorologist Chris Outler said Sunday morning.

The rest of the week will be less exciting, in terms of weather.

The Weather Service forecasts sunny skies and a high temperature of 66 degrees Sunday, before temperatures dip to 45 degrees overnight, Outler said.

High temperatures through Thursday will hover around 65 degrees, and skies should remain mostly clear.

A weather system moving through the area on Wednesday and Thursday could mean moisture for Mt. Charleston, but Las Vegas probably won’t be affected, Outler said.

“There are possible showers up in the mountains, but right now the forecast in the valley is dry,” Outler said.

The week’s forecast is “pretty normal” for this time of year, he said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.