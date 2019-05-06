Clear skies Monday in Las Vegas Valley; chance of rain midweek

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

It will be sunny in the Las Vegas Valley until midweek, when the possibility of showers and thunderstorms creeps into the weather picture through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday and Tuesday both are expected to hit highs of 82 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

A storm system will enter the valley on Wednesday, bringing with it a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, followed by a 40 percent chance on Thursday and Friday and a 20 percent chance on Saturday.

The showers could produce some gusty winds, “but overall we’re not looking at any big wind events this week,” said meteorologist Andy Gorlow.

Meanwhile, Wednesday and Thursday are likely to see highs in the lower 80s while highs near 76 degrees are expected Friday and Saturday, well below the 85-degree high for this time of year.

“We’ll be below normal all week long which is really nice,” Gorlow said.

Overnight lows Wednesday through at least Saturday will be in the lower 60s, he said.