Clear skies, temps in low 70s in Las Vegas Valley over weekend

Eric and Rose Chung take in the views at Exploration Peak Park with their dogs Scooby and Furrawrri on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

The Las Vegas Valley will continue to see mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s and little wind, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The high will increase slightly from the 72 degrees on Wednesday to 77 on Thursday and 74 on Friday. The weekend is expected to see a continuation of the pattern, with highs of 72 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday forecast.

Each day will be mostly sunny with no chance of rain and little wind, according to the service.

